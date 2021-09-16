Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

