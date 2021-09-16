Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.29. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

