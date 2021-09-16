Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $266.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

