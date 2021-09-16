Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

