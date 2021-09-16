Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

