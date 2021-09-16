Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 382,829 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,829 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

