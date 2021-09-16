N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.32

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.32 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 250,545 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £239.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 37,673 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

