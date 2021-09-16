Nafter 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.94 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and $12.94 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nafter has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00176112 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.84 or 0.07516334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.61 or 0.99643829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.00870330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nafter using one of the exchanges listed above.

