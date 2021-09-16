National Asset Management Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $572.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

