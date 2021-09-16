National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 993,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

