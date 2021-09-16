National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

