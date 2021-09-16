National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,479,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.