National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

