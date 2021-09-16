National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,804 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in InMode by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in InMode by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InMode by 2,204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

INMD opened at $133.50 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $142.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

