National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 302.1% from the August 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 101,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

