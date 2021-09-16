NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON:NCC opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £896.02 million and a P/E ratio of 64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.53. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.