Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Position Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Neenah were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE NP opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.