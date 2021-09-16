Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Neon Bloom has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

