Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Neon Bloom has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
