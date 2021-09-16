NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.50

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

