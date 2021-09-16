Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,568. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.