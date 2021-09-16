New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

