New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

