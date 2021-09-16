New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Neenah worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $765.24 million, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.