New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,972 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.