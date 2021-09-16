New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,194 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

