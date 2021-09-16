New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

