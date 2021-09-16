Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.77. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEXA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.