NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo Sells 25,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

