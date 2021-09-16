NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Purchases 100,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

NGL opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

