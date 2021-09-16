NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Down 7%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 353,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

