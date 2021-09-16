Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,200 shares of company stock valued at $26,123,057. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

