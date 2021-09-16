Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,860. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

