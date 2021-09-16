Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Cardlytics worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 88.7% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,513,383.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,802 shares valued at $2,788,581. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 13,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

