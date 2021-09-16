Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INSP traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,418. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

