Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.