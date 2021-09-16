Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 125,042 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,042 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,629 shares of company stock worth $15,637,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 296,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

