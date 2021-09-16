Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 30,573 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 1.24% of DermTech worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMTK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

