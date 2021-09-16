Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in August

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 859,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.2 days.

NICMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NICMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73. Nickel Mines has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

