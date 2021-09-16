Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

