Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Synaptics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.