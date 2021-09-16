Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

