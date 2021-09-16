Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after purchasing an additional 93,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

