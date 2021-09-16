Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PPD by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.