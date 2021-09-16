Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $277.78 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

