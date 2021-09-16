NKN (NKN) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. NKN has a market capitalization of $276.69 million and $16.76 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00125775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

