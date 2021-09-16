Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $147,753.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Noir has a market capitalization of $147,753.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00559347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.