Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.08. 70,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,145,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Nordstrom by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

