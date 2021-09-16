Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.08. 70,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,145,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Nordstrom by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
