Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,935,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $454,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 1,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

