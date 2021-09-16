Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Northrim BanCorp worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

