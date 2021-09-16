Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,281,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,950 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,759,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 9,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

